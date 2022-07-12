Armenia plans to create a foreign intelligence agency, as well as revive an internal affairs ministry, which govern Armenia’s police force and migration services, among others, government officials announced on Tuesday.

The plan to create a foreign intelligence agency was announced by Armenia’s National Security Chief Armen Grigoryan, who was speaking during parliamentary hearings discussing the creation of a ministry of internal affairs.

“The government of Armenia is implementing large-scale reforms together with our political team in the Parliament. One of them isPolice reform, the next are the reforms of the Defense Ministry and the Armed Forces. In the context of these reforms we plan to create a separate foreign intelligence body,” said Grigoryan, who added that his office has already started discussion regarding the creation of the new structure.

Grigoryan claimed that since 2018 the government has started a process of “democratizing the security field, which is important from the perspective of increasing security, stability and capacities.”

He also emphasized that within this restructuring process, Armenia’s police force, as well as the emergency situations ministry will be folded into the larger interior ministry.

“During the sessions of the Security Council sometimes there are topics relating to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, or functions of that ministry as they relate to the defense sector,” explained Grigoryan who added the emergency situations ministry was not represented in Armenia National Security Council.

“Now, these reforms also create efficiency because the Minister of Interior, as a body coordinating the policy and functions in the field of emergency situations, will have an opportunity to be engaged in the Security Council in the policy development process and in terms of solving the issues,” Grigoryan claimed.

The national security chief said that the proposed reforms will impact the general process of democratization in Armenia more positively.

Armenia’s Justice Minister Arpine Sargsyan also addressed the parliament session, saying that bringing the key structures under one roof will allow better use of resources and foster a common approach to various issues.

Sargsyan said that the interior ministry will maintain public order, investigate and prevent crimes, as well as function as risk manager in disasters. It will also be tasked to manage state reserves.

It is envisioned that the new ministry will also oversee citizenship and migration issues and will run the passport and visa department. At the same time the police chief and the head of rescue service will become deputy ministers, according to Sargsyan.

After independence, Armenia’s interior ministry became a tool by the Levon Ter-Petrosian government to weed out dissidents and opposition forces. Its notorious minister, Vano Siradeghyan, was wanted by Interpol and presumably lived in exile. He died last year and was buried in Armenia.