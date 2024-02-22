An Azerbaijani man, wanted for war crimes by Armenia, received a hero’s welcome in Baku on Thursday, a day after Russian security officials briefly detained him, and then set him free, with the intervention of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Moscow.

Armenian law enforcement agencies announced on Thursday that an official request for extradition was submitted to Russia for Kamil Zeynalli, the Azerbaijani man wanted by Armenia. Azerbaijani media, meanwhile, reported that Zeynalli returned to Baku was greeted by relatives and public, wrapping himself in the country’s flag.

Armenia issued an international arrest warrant for Zeynalli, charging him with war crimes, aggression and being a mercenary.

Russian security officials detained Zeynalli at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport as he was boarding a flight to Baku on Wednesday. He was later released and placed “under the supervision of Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia.”

According to unconfirmed reports, Zeynalli is suspected of war crimes committed during the 2020 Artsakh war when he was a soldier of the Azerbaijan army. He is wanted for the alleged killing and beheading of an elderly person, who was being held captive by Azerbaijani forces.

Zeynalli, who claims he is a blogger and a fitness instructor, has been awarded medals of honor for his service in the Azerbaijani army.

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan was asked by journalists on Thursday to elaborate on Yerevan’s actions regarding Zeynalli and his extradition to Armenia. He told reporters that he preferred “not to elaborate on the matter,” and suggested further discussions, presumably with Baku.