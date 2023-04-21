Armenian athletes Davit Hovhannisyan and Ara Aghanyan won a gold and sliver medal respectively at the European Weightlifting Championships that concluded on Friday in Yerevan’s Karen Demirchyan Sports Complex.

They won the medal competing in the 96-kilogram category.

Hovhannisyan lifted 164, 167, 170 kilograms in the snatch exercise with three successful approaches. Hovhannisyan won a small gold medal in this exercise. In the push exercise, he raised 200, 205 kg and became a gold medalist in this exercise as well. Hovhannisyan is the two-time champion of Europe with a result of 377 kg, Armenpress reported.

Aghanyan, had one successful approach in the snatch exercise – 165 kg. He won a small bronze medal in this exercise. In the push, Aghanyan became the silver medalist of the exercise with one approach – 199 kg, and in the doubles he registered a result of 364 kg and became the vice-champion of Europe.

Aghanyan earned a silver medal at last year’s European Championship.

Earlier this week, Gor Sahakyan was named European Champion when he earned a gold medal in the 67-kilogram category. Rafik Harutyunyan won a bronze medal in the 81-kg category, while Andranik Karapetyan became the vice-champion of Europe in the 89-kg category.

In the women’s completion, Armenia’s Isabella Yailyan won a bronze medal in the 55-kilogram category, while her teammate Alexandra Grigoryan ranked 6th.

In the 76-kilogram category, Tatev Hakobyan won a silver, while 16-year-old Emma Poghoysn was ranked 5th.

In the 64-kilogram category Anush Arshakyan ranked in 9th place, while Liana Gyurjyan came in 10th in the 81-kilogram category.