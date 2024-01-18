Supervisor Kathryn Barger (center) with Armenian American business leaders

Armenian American corporate and business leaders on Wednesday met with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger to express their gratitude and appreciation for her years of commitment and support to both the Armenian American and business communities of the region. The event was hosted by businessman and community activist Peklar Pilavjian at his residence in Encino.

“Supervisor Barger has been an ally of our community and has never wavered in her resolve. It’s important that we recognize our friends when they do amazing work and when they represent the diverse nature of their constituency,” said Pilavjian in his address to guests.

During the evening gathering Supervisor Barger addressed the group and met with guests one on one.

“I’m honored to be joining you all this evening and your outpouring of recognition has been very touching. I know that daily we impact lives in such tremendous ways and to hear your stories directly from you all really makes it come full circle. Your kindness means so very much,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

“On this auspicious evening filled with leaders who represent every sector, we continue to express and acknowledge our resounding recognition of Supervisor Barger’s commitment, dedication and support of the Armenian and Business communities,” said event emcee Greg Martayan.

Barger’s re-election bid has been endorsed by the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region.

Supervisor Barger represents the 5th District of Los Angeles County, which is home to nearly two million people. The district covers 2,785.21 square miles and touches the Ventura, Kern and San Bernardino County lines. The 5th District includes 20 cities, 63 unincorporated communities, 15 neighborhoods in the City of Los Angeles.