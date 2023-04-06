Armenian American Medical Society’s 38th Annual Gala Celebration flyer

The Annual Event Will Honor Armand Dorian, MD, MMM, FACEP, FACHE, and George Melikian, MD, MPH, with Lifetime Achievement Awards

The Armenian American Medical Society and its community of supporters will come together on Saturday, May 6 at the spectacular Jonathan Club, in downtown Los Angeles, for an evening of celebration. The gala, which features a cocktail reception, dinner, and entertainment, will also pay tribute to two distinguished leaders from the healthcare community.

Artsakh is experiencing an acute shortage of vital medications and baby formula due to the blockade of the Lachin Corridor. Proceeds raised from the gala will help fund the purchase of these critically needed items.

“There are 120,000 Armenians cut off from food, medical supplies, and most necessities,” said Elizabeth Zoryan, RN, BSN, PHN, gala chair. “We have a duty as Armenians and as medical professionals to ease their suffering in any way possible. The gala has always been a celebration with a greater purpose. What greater purpose right now than to help ease the suffering of the people of Artsakh?”

The event will honor two local physicians with the AAMS 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award.

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital CEO, Armand Dorian, M.D., MMM, FACEP, FACHE, is honored for his contributions to Armenia with his support of COVID relief efforts and the second Artsakh War. In addition, Dr. Dorian rallied fellow doctors to raise money to purchase a much-needed CT scanner for Artsakh and helped procure medical supplies and equipment for Artsakh and Armenia.

George Melikian, MD, MPH, will also be honored for his selfless response to the needs of Armenia during the pandemic and the second Artsakh War. He made multiple trips to Armenia to render vital medical aid to COVID patients and those wounded in the war. Dr. Melikian, an infectious disease specialist, rotated through different hospitals, treating patients under challenging conditions and sharing his expertise with medical professionals.

Dr.Armand Dorian Dr. George Melikian

“The confluence of the second Artsakh War and the COVID-19 pandemic was especially difficult for Armenia,” remarked Garni Barkhoudarian, MD, FAANS, president of the AAMS. “As the country’s healthcare became overwhelmed, Drs. Dorian and Melikian both heeded the call for help without hesitation, going above and beyond. This is no surprise considering their service history to our community and homeland. The AAMS values the contributions of both Dr. Dorian and Dr. Melikian. We are grateful for this opportunity to publicly recognize their extraordinary actions during an extraordinary time.”

KTLA 5 News reporter Ellina Abovian will serve as the Mistress of Ceremonies. Ellina was born in Yerevan and emigrated to the US with her family when she was a year old. They settled in Glendale, where she grew up. Under the direction of the dynamic and charismatic Ellina, the 38th Anniversary Gala will surely be a notable one.

KTLA 5 News reporter Ellina Abovian

Accomplished composer, conductor, and pianist Greg Hosharian and the Armenian Pops Ensemble will provide the evening’s entertainment. Greg is a dynamic musician whose musical interests span many genres — ethnic Armenian, classical, chamber, jazz, and rock music. Greg has performed at previous AAMS events and is always a crowd-pleaser.

For tickets to the 38th Annual gala or to become an event sponsor, please contact 818.980.7777 or visit the AAMS website.

The AAMS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with over 500 members from around California whose practice areas cover the entire spectrum of allied healthcare. The AAMS is the largest Armenian medical society in the Diaspora. Its directory of practitioners is a vital resource for patients seeking care in various health-related disciplines and specialties. In addition, the AAMS is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and the Dental Board of California, ensuring that AAMS members maintain their competence in new medical knowledge through Continuing Medical Education activities to improve quality care for patients and their communities.