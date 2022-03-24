GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California has announced Alexia Kevonian and Aleen Baran Oruncakciel as the Co-Chairs of the sold out Legacy Gala on Sunday.

Alexia Kevonian was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina to Armenian immigrants from Greece and Turkey who eventually made America their home. Dr. Kevonian developed a rich and complex cultural identity attending Armenian schools within the diverse backdrop of Los Angeles.

A staunch advocate for raising the Armenian condition in America and abroad through collaboration with diverse communities, she is proud of the inclusive and connective work the museum is undertaking. The Kevonian family is an avid supporter of the Armenian American Museum and its efforts to safeguard the past, present, and future of Armenian American life.

“I am truly privileged to serve as Co-Chair of the Legacy Gala with such dedicated community members and volunteers who, along with the museum family, are working towards building a bright future, while honoring our past,” said Legacy Gala Co-Chair Dr. Alexia Kevonian.

A rendering of the Armenia American Museum’s facade

Aleen Baran Oruncakciel was born in Saudi Arabia where access to Armenian religion, culture, and traditions was limited, but she and her family members are proud to have preserved their Armenian identity with a small Armenian community. Aleen is committed to preserving the culture for future generations.

As Legacy Gala Co-Chair, she is honored to be part of an event that will bring together Armenians from throughout the world for a united goal and celebrate the contributions of the many families, organizations, and individuals that have turned the landmark center from a dream to reality.

“It is an exciting time for our community as we witness the historic construction of the highly anticipated Armenian American Museum and the legacy of education, preservation, and cultural enrichment we are creating for future generations,” said Legacy Gala Co-Chair Aleen Baran Oruncakciel.

The Legacy Gala Committee includes Mayda Altounian, Aida Askejian, Angela Bedoyan, Ani Bekarian, Araxie Boyamian, Garine Depoyan, Aida Gharakhani, Silva Hameline, Marie Jean Harmandayan, Christine Hovnanian, Hermine Janoyan, Mary Karapetian, Lilian Khanjian, Margarit Mardirosian, Margaret Mgrublian, Narine Mouradian, Dzovig Zetlian, and Elizabeth Zoryan.

The highly anticipated Armenian American Museum Legacy Gala will be held on Sunday, March 27. More than 1,000 guests are anticipated at the signature event of the year at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE.

Major Sponsors include Ron & Kourtni Arakelian, Jack & Maro Kalaydjian, Keghon & Alexia Kevonian, David & Margaret Mgrublian, The GASKA Alliance Foundation, Bank of America, Vartan & Janet Barsoumian, Fred Bonyadian, Sako & Aida Gharakhani, Gloria and Armen Hampar Family Foundation, Berdj & Mary Karapetian, LIZ General Partnership, Nora Tertzag Hampar Charitable Trust, SAMKO, and Sarkis & Nune Sepetjian.

For more information, visit the website.