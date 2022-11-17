GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California celebrated a major milestone for the landmark center with the completion of the first phase of construction featuring the museum parking garage and building foundation. The Phase One Completion Ceremony was held on the upper deck of the museum parking garage at the construction site of the cultural and educational center.

Executive Director Shant Sahakian officially kicked off the ceremony by welcoming donors and supporters of the museum to the construction site on behalf of the Board of Trustees and Board of Governors.

“We have come together to celebrate the historic progress of the Armenian American Museum and celebrate the promise of a one-of-a-kind cultural and educational center whose grounds we are now able to stand on today thanks to your generous support,” stated Executive Director Shant Sahakian.

The National Anthems were performed by the renowned Alene Aroustamian.

The Invocation was conducted by the museum’s Board of Trustees Co-Chairs including Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Prelate of the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church Bishop Torkom Donoyan, and Minister of the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America Reverend Hendrik Shanazarian.

1 of 6 - + 1. A scene from the Armenian American Museum's Phase One Completion Ceremony 2. Armenian American Museum Executive Director Shant Sahakian offering welcoming remarks 3. Glendale Mayor Ardy Kassakhian delivering remarks at the ceremony 4. The museum's Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian offering remarks 5. Alene Aroustamian performing the national anthems 6. The museum's Board of Trustees Co-Chairs, including Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Prelate of the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church Bishop Torkom Donoyan, and Minister of the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America Reverend Hendrik Shanazarian, conducting the Invocation

Glendale Mayor Ardy Kassakhian delivered remarks on behalf of the City of Glendale which has dedicated a premier downtown location for the museum in Glendale Central Park. The Mayor expressed his appreciation to colleagues including Councilmember Ara Najarian, Councilmember Paula Devine, Councilmember Daniel Brotman, and Councilmember Elen Asatryan for continuing the City of Glendale’s long standing legacy of support for the museum project.

“The Armenian American Museum’s completion of the first phase of construction is a testimony of the work of our unified community,” stated Glendale Mayor Ardy Kassakhian. “Once opened to the public, the museum will draw people from all over the country and around the world to learn about, appreciate, and share the Armenian American experience.”

Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian expressed gratitude to the many donors, supporters, community leaders, and government partners who have come together and contributed to making the momentous occasion a reality.

“Today’s celebration is a tribute to the exceptional supporters and friends who together are elevating education, preservation, and cultural enrichment for generations to come through the creation and construction of the Armenian American Museum,” stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “The institution will strengthen and elevate the Armenian American community and it will also build bridges and foster collaboration between our diverse communities.”

Major sponsors of the Phase One Completion Ceremony included Edison International and Bank of America who are longstanding supporters of the museum.

The next major phase of the project will be the construction of the two-level 50,820-square-foot museum superstructure.

For more information, visit the Armenian American Museum website.