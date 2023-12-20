GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California has commenced the structural steel fabrication for the two-level 50,820 square foot museum building superstructure. The major announcement kicks off the second phase of construction for the historic project.

“We are excited to announce a major milestone with the commencement of the structural steel fabrication for the Armenian American Museum,” stated Executive Director Shant Sahakian. “Our vision for the cultural and educational center will be taking shape in the new year as the museum building superstructure is elevated to the horizon.”

Berdj Karapetian, Executive Chairman of the Armenian American Museum, addressing attendees at the museum construction site

The museum is a world-class cultural and educational center that is currently under construction in the museum campus at Glendale Central Park. The first phase of construction featuring the museum parking garage and building foundation has been completed. The second phase of construction features the two-level 50,820 square foot museum building superstructure. The structural steel delivery, erection, and installation is anticipated to commence in early 2024.

PNG Builders, the General Contractor for the museum project, contracted with Muhlhauser Steel as the structural steel subcontractor following a competitive bidding process. Muhlhauser Steel is based in Southern California and brings more than four decades of experience with commercial, industrial, educational, and entertainment facility projects.

The mission of the museum is to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The museum will offer a wide range of public programming through the Permanent Exhibition, Temporary Exhibitions, Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center, and more.

Visit the website to learn more about the museum project.