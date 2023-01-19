GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California announced that the signature event of the year, the Elevate Gala, will be held on Sunday, March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

The Elevate Gala will celebrate the completion of the first phase of construction featuring the museum parking garage and building foundation and mark the next exciting chapter for the Armenian American Museum as the landmark center is elevated to the horizon as a destination for education, enrichment, and inspiration for generations to come.

“The Board of Trustees and Board of Governors of the Armenian American Museum cordially invite you to join us for an evening of celebration as we elevate the museum, elevate the community, and elevate our future,” stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “Together, there are no limits to the heights we can reach.”

The Armenian American Museum is a world class educational and cultural institution that is currently under construction in the museum campus at Glendale Central Park. The museum will offer a wide range of public programming through the Permanent Exhibition, Temporary Exhibitions, Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center, and more.

Elevate Gala sponsorship, program book ads, and ticket reservations are due by February 15.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities and reservations, contact Major Gifts Director Mary Khayat at (818) 644-2073.

Learn more about the Elevate Gala on the Armenian American Museum website.