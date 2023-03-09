GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California announced that the highly anticipated Elevate Gala is officially sold out. The signature event of the year, to be held on Sunday, March 19, is anticipated to welcome a capacity audience at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

The Elevate Gala will celebrate the completion of the first phase of construction featuring the museum parking garage and building foundation and mark the next exciting chapter for the Armenian American Museum as the landmark center is elevated to the horizon as a destination for education, enrichment, and inspiration for generations to come.

Internationally acclaimed and award-winning entertainer Kev Orkian will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the evening. Kev Orkian is a notable actor, musician, and comedian who has earned a reputation as one of the United Kingdom’s finest entertainers.

Pacific Western Bank Vice President Relationship Manager and Armenian American Museum Board of Governors Member Diana Timuryan is serving as the Elevate Gala Chair. The Elevate Gala Committee includes Mayda Altounian, Alvard Barseghian, Angela Bedoyan, Ani Bekarian, Araxie Boyamian, Garine Depoyan, Hilda Fidanian, Aida Gharakhani, Marie Jeanne Harmandayan, Natalie Hariri, Christine Hovnanian, Tanya Kalaydjian, Maro Kasparian, Dr. Alexia Kevonian, Erika Toriz-Kurkjian, Carmen Libaridian, Margaret Mgrublian, Narine Mouradian, Aleen Orucakciel, Dzovig Zetlian, and Elizabeth Zoryan.

Major Sponsors include Donnell & Rima Cameron, Armen & Gloria Hampar Family Foundation, Avadis & Nancy Tevanian, Jack & Zarig Youredjian, Ayvazian Family Foundation, The GASKA Alliance Foundation, Anonymous, Dr. Vicken & Sossy Aharonian, Ron & Kourtni Arakelian, Bank of America, Gregory & Gina Felikian, Steve & Sandi Hampar, Nabil & Hanan Karabetian, Berdj & Mary Karapetian, Matthew & Audrey Matoesian, William McMorrow, Nora Tertzag Hampar Charitable Trust Ara & Nina Ohanian, Sarkis & Nune Sepetjian, and Isaac & Frieda Vartanian.

The Armenian American Museum is a world-class educational and cultural institution that is currently under construction on the museum campus at Glendale Central Park. The museum will offer a wide range of public programming through the Permanent Exhibition, Temporary Exhibitions, Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center, and more.

For more information on how to contribute to the Armenian American Museum and the Elevate Gala, contact Major Gifts Director Mary Khayat at (818) 644-2073.

To learn more about the Elevate Gala, visit the Armenian American Museum website.