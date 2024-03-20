GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California announced that “Amerikatsi” director, writer, and actor Michael A. Goorjian will be honored at the Horizon Gala. The gala will take place on Saturday, May 11 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

“Michael A. Goorjian has beautifully captured the spirit of the Armenian people and homeland in ‘Amerikatsi’ and helped the community reach new heights through his contributions in film and television,” stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “We look forward to honoring Michael A. Goorjian with the Horizon Award at the Armenian American Museum Gala.”

Michael A. Goorjian is an accomplished Armenian American director, writer, and actor. Born in the San Francisco Bay Area, Goorjian began his acting career at the early age of 14. He has starred in many films and television series with notable roles in “Leaving Las Vegas”,” “SLC Punk,” “Party of Five,” “Illusion,” and more. He won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Special for the TV movie “David’s Mother.”

Most recently, Goorjian earned widespread acclaim as the director, writer, and lead actor of “Amerikatsi.” A film of tremendous spirit and hope, “Amerikatsi” follows Charlie as he returns to his Armenian homeland and finds a country under Soviet rule. After being unjustly imprisoned, he soon discovers he can see into a nearby apartment from his cell window. As his life becomes entwined with the prison guard who lives there, Charlie begins to see that the spirit of his homeland is alive and well. In a historic first for Armenia, “Amerikatsi” was recognized on the Oscars shortlist for Best International Film as the country’s official selection to the Academy Awards.

The signature event of the year will be celebrating an exciting milestone as the highly anticipated cultural and educational center currently under construction is elevated to the horizon and the community reaches new heights.

Horizon Gala sponsorship, program book ads, and ticket reservations are due by April 30.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities and reservations, contact Major Gifts Director Mary Khayat at (818) 644-2073.

To learn more about the Armenian American Museum Horizon Gala, visit the website.