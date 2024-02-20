GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California hosted a Beam Signing Ceremony to commemorate the installation of the first structural steel beams at the construction site of the highly anticipated cultural and educational center.

Communications Director Arsine Torosyan officially kicked off the ceremony by welcoming museum, government, and community leaders to the museum construction site where the towering structural steel framing is beginning to take shape.

The ceremony featured spirited remarks by representatives of the Board of Trustees including Co-Chair Archbishop Hovnan Derderian representing the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, Co-Chair Rev. Hendrik Shanazarian representing the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, Co-Chair Bishop Mikael Mouradian representing the Armenian Catholic Eparchy of the United States and Canada, and Very Rev. Fr. Zareh Sarkissian representing the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America.

From left: Glendale Councilmember Elen Asatryan, Glendale Councilmember Ardy Kassakhian, Glendale Mayor Daniel Brotman Glendale, Councilmember Paula Devine, Glendale City Manager Roubik Golanian

“The Armenian American Museum will soon become a staple of the City of Glendale and we celebrate this significant day with our entire community,” stated Glendale Mayor Daniel Brotman in remarks on behalf of the City of Glendale. The Mayor was joined by Councilmember Paula Devine, Councilmember Ardy Kassakhian, and Councilmember Elen Asatryan as well as City Manager Roubik Golanian.

“The exciting milestone of elevating the first structural steel beams is thanks to the commitment of our generous donors, sponsors, partners, and community who have come together with a united purpose for a united project,” stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian expressing appreciation to the supporters of the museum.

From left: Board of Trustees Rep. Very Rev. Father Zareh Sarkissian, Board of Trustees Co-Chair Bishop Mikael Mouradian, Board of Trustees Co-Chair Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Board of Trustees Co-Chair Rev. Hendrik Shanazarian
Communications Director Arsine Torosyan
Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian
State Senator Anthony J. Portantino

The Beam Signing Ceremony culminated with the ceremonial signing of the pinnacle structural steel beam which will soon be installed and become a permanent fixture of the museum building superstructure. Attendees had the special opportunity to mark the pinnacle structural steel beam with their name and signature. The event kicks off a series of community events to be held at the museum construction site.

“The State of California is a proud supporter of the Armenian American Museum, a landmark center that is going to be a beacon of light that will celebrate our cultural diversity, preserve our history and stories, and serve for generations to come,” said Senator Anthony J. Portantino in a statement following the ceremony.

The highly anticipated cultural and educational center is currently under construction in the museum campus at Glendale Central Park. The first phase of construction featuring the museum parking garage and building foundation has been completed. The second phase of construction featuring the two-level 50,820 square foot museum building superstructure is currently underway.

The mission of the museum is to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The museum will offer a wide range of public programming through the Permanent Exhibition, Temporary Exhibitions, Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center, and more.