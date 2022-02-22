GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California celebrated the first concrete pour of the historic project by hosting a Concrete Pouring Ceremony at the construction site of the landmark center at Glendale Central Park.

Executive Director Shant Sahakian officially kicked off the Concrete Pouring Ceremony by welcoming the Board of Trustees, Board of Governors, Construction Committee, and government officials to the construction site.

“Today, we are one step closer to the dream of the Armenian American Museum and we are all so privileged that the museum is going to be in the City of Glendale,” stated Glendale Mayor Paula Devine. Mayor Devine was joined by her colleagues on the Glendale City Council including Councilmember Ara Najarian, Councilmember Vrej Agajanian, Councilmember Ardy Kassakhian, and Councilmember Daniel Brotman as well as City Manager Roubik Golanian.

Executive Director Shant Sahakian Glendale Mayor Paula Devine

“The concrete pouring is a historic milestone that represents the foundation of the museum and a symbol of unity for the Armenian community here in Los Angeles and throughout the world,” stated Ambassador Armen Baibourtian, Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles.

“The Armenian American Museum will serve as a hub and stand forever as a center that celebrates the rich culture and history of the Armenian people and brings our diverse communities together,” stated Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian.

The historic milestone was commemorated with a prayer led by the Board of Trustees Co-Chairs including Archbishop Hovnan Derderian representing the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, Bishop Torkom Donoyan representing the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Rev. Hendrik Shanazarian representing the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, and Bishop Mikael Mouradian representing the Armenian Catholic Eparchy.

Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian

Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian expressed appreciation to the many donors, supporters, community members, and government partners who have contributed to the project.

In his remarks, Karapetian reflected on the moment when the vision for the Museum project was first formally discussed during an early meeting of the Armenian Genocide Centennial Committee Western USA’s Landmark Subcommittee on January 13, 2014. He then announced that the Concrete Pouring Ceremony would conclude with the burial of a time capsule featuring the official minutes of that meeting to forever be part of the foundation of the cultural and educational center.

Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian Glendale City Council members at the Concrete Pouring Ceremony

The time capsule burial was led by Executive Vice Chairman Zaven Kazazian, Architect Aram Alajajian, and Construction Committee Member Hrair Balian who were part of the founding committee with Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian.

The Concrete Pouring Ceremony followed a series of construction site visits by Congressman Adam Schiff, Senator Anthony J. Portantino, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and the Glendale City Council to witness the progress on the project.

From left: Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan, Primate of the Western Diocese Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Bishop Mikael Mouradian, Rev. Hendrik Shanazarian A scene from the Concrete Pouring Ceremony

The Armenian American Museum will be hosting its Legacy Gala on Sunday, March 27 at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE. The event will pay tribute to the visionary benefactors and supporters who are building a legacy of education, preservation, and cultural enrichment for generations to come.

