

Members of the Armenian American Museum’s Executive Board

GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum hosted a series of donor appreciation receptions to celebrate the commencement of construction on the landmark center and honor the generous support of the museum’s Benefactors, Legacy Council, and Founder’s Circle members who have contributed to making the historic milestone a reality.

Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian welcomed guests to the receptions on behalf of the Board of Trustees and Board of Governors, expressing the organization’s gratitude to the valued donors.

“The cultural and educational center dedicated to our history, culture, and heritage was once a mere idea,” stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “Today, we celebrate the construction of the Armenian American Museum that is turning our dreams into reality – a milestone that would not be possible without your generous support.”

A scene from the Benefactors and Legacy Council Appreciation Reception

Executive Director Shant Sahakian provided a progress report on the development of the museum’s programming for the Permanent Exhibition, Temporary Exhibitions, Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, and Archives Center as well as the construction underway at the museum campus in Glendale Central Park.

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to provide an exciting progress report on not only the construction of a building but the creation of a world class institution that is going to serve and enrich the lives of students, families, and community members for generations to come,” stated Executive Director Shant Sahakian.

The receptions were sponsored by Edison International, a valued early corporate partner of the museum.



“Edison International is honored to continue its support of the Armenian American Museum and its mission to build a center that will showcase the Armenian American experience and create bridges between the many diverse communities in California,” stated Edison Director of Public Affairs Zanku Armenian. “Edison is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and this museum will stand as a testament to those values and the contributions of the Armenian American community.”



Scenes from the Founder’s Circle Appreciation Reception

The Benefactors and Legacy Council Appreciation Reception was held at Vertigo Event Venue on November 23. The Founder’s Circle Appreciation Reception was held at L.A. Banquets Brandview Ballroom on November 17.

The mission of the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The vision is a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.