The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California hosted its inaugural Young Professionals Soirée at NOOR in Pasadena, California. Hundreds of attendees from across the country joined the event to support the landmark center and share an exciting evening of entertainment, networking, and community building.

The Young Professionals Soirée was organized by the newly launched Young Professionals Committee. The committee promotes the mission of the museum, connects young professionals throughout the community, and empowers the next generation of leaders. The committee plans to host a series of social and educational events, programs, and activities throughout the next year. The Soirée served as the official kick-off event for the committee.

Communications Director Arsine Torosyan officially welcomed guests to the event on behalf of the Board of Trustees and Board of Governors of the museum.

“The Armenian American Museum invites young professionals to join us on this exciting journey and help support, shape, and bring to fruition a world class institution and landmark center that will serve and enrich our global community for generations to come,” stated Communications Director Arsine Torosyan.

1. A scene from the Armenian American Museum Young Professionals Soirée 2. Armenian American Museum Communications Director Arsine Torosyan 3. Armenian American Museum Young Professionals Committee Chair Aleen Ohanian

Young Professionals Committee Chair Aleen Ohanian delivered remarks on the inspiration to launch the Young Professionals Committee with fellow young volunteers.

“To support the Armenian American Museum means to ensure that we have a place to tell our stories, showcase our history, and share experiences that will shape and brighten our future,” stated Young Professionals Committee Chair Aleen Ohanian. “It is up to all of us to work together to appreciate America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience and create opportunities to bridge our diverse communities.”

Major sponsors of the Soirée included Bauformat Pasadena, Chris Ghazarian Law, Harutune Hamassian APC CPA, Nuvo Spine & Sports Institute (Dickran Altounian D.O.), Oceanview Capital Partners, and OPUS Builders.

Proceeds from the event benefited the Armenian American Museum, a landmark institution currently under construction in the museum campus at Glendale Central Park. The museum will offer a wide range of public programming through the Permanent Exhibition, Temporary Exhibitions, Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center, and more.

For more information, visit the Armenian American Museum website.