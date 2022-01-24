GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California held its final event of the historic groundbreaking year to celebrate and thank the more than 150 volunteers who have contributed to the development and advancement of the landmark center.

The Volunteer Appreciation Reception attendees included members of the Construction Committee, Permanent Exhibition Committee, and Young Professionals Committee as well as volunteers who have served on event, fundraising, and planning committees since the inception of the project.

Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian welcomed guests to the reception on behalf of the Board of Trustees and Board of Governors, expressing the organization’s gratitude to the volunteers for their commitment and service.

Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian

SoCalGas Public Affairs Manager Marisol Espinoza

“We are excited to celebrate the long-time dedication of our volunteers and all we have accomplished together,” stated Karapetian. “We thank you for your dedication and look forward to creating even more opportunities for community members and young people to get involved with the museum in the year ahead.”

Executive Director Shant Sahakian provided a presentation on the advancement of the museum’s public programming and the construction of the cultural and educational center at the museum campus in Glendale Central Park.

The reception was sponsored by SoCalGas, a valued corporate partner of the museum.

“SoCalGas is delighted to have a strong partnership with the Armenian American Museum to support the mission of cultural, historical, and educational enrichment for the families, students, and community members of today and the future,” said Public Affairs Manager Marisol Espinoza on behalf of SoCalGas.

The Volunteer Appreciation Reception was held at L.A. Banquets Brandview Ballroom on December 16, 2021.

For more information, visit the website.