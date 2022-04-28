GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California has launched a new Young Professionals Committee to promote the mission of the museum, connect young professionals throughout the community, and empower the next generation of leaders.

“We are excited to announce that the Armenian American Museum has officially formed the new Young Professionals Committee,” said Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “We are building a legacy through the museum project, and it is going to be our children and young people who are going to carry that legacy forward to future generations.”

The Young Professionals Committee plans to organize and host a series of events including social events that will provide young professionals with networking opportunities and educational events that will provide young professionals the opportunity to provide feedback and help shape the museum’s public programming plans. The Young Professionals Committee will also be creating sub-committees and workgroups that will create a wide range of volunteer opportunities for young people.

“It is truly an honor to serve on the Armenian American Museum Young Professionals Committee,” said Young Professionals Committee Chair Aleen Ohanian. “We are so excited for the future of the cultural and educational center and what it means for our youth and the next generation.”

The inaugural members of the Young Professionals Committee includes: Eric Davidian, Sarine Hajiar, Maria Kevorkian, Lana Minassian, Sera Najarian, Ani Nalbandian, Deanna Nazarian, Aleen Ohanian, Arman Ohanian, Natalie Orphali, Katia Orphali, and Orzhen Rushanyan.

The inaugural members were announced at the sold out Legacy Gala at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on March 27.

For more information, visit the Armenian American Museum website.