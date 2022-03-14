GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California has announced that the highly anticipated Legacy Gala is officially sold out. More than 1,000 guests are anticipated at the signature event of the year, which will be held on Sunday, March 27 at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE.

The Legacy Gala will mark the next exciting chapter of the Armenian American Museum as the community celebrates the historic groundbreaking and commencement of construction on the cultural and educational center. The event will pay tribute to the visionary benefactors and supporters who are building a legacy of education, preservation, and cultural enrichment for generations to come.

The Armenian American Museum is a world class educational and cultural institution that is currently under construction in the museum campus at Glendale Central Park. The museum will offer a wide range of public programming through the Permanent Exhibition, Temporary Exhibitions, Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center, and more.

The museum celebrated its historic groundbreaking and commenced construction on the project in Summer 2021.

The event will adhere to public health guidelines coordinated with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE.

For information on how to contribute, contact Major Gifts Director Mary Khayat at (818) 644-2073.

