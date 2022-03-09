GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is seeking a Corporate and Foundation Relations Director who will research, identify, cultivate, and develop funding sources to support the Capital Campaign for the construction of the museum; develop, write, and submit grant proposals; manage relationships with grant makers; and produce progress reports on grants received through corporations and foundations.

The Corporate and Foundation Relations Director position offers the opportunity for a qualified professional to join the museum team at an exciting time in the project’s development. The landmark center commenced construction in Summer 2021 and the grand opening is currently scheduled for Summer 2024. The Corporate and Foundation Relations Director will make significant contributions to the fundraising necessary to complete construction and open the new cultural and educational destination in the heart of Southern California.

The Corporate and Foundation Relations Director will report to the Executive Director and collaborate with the senior leadership of the organization in the execution of duties.

Candidates must submit a cover letter, resume, and writing sample(s) electronically via email to jobs@armenianamericanmuseum.org with the subject line of Corporate and Foundation Relations Director.

The mission of the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The vision is a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.