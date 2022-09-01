GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California announced that the inaugural Young Professionals Soirée will be held on Friday, October 28 at NOOR in Pasadena.

The Young Professionals Soirée is hosted by the Armenian American Museum Young Professionals Committee. The Young Professionals Committee promotes the mission of the museum, connects young professionals throughout the community, and empowers the next generation of leaders. The Soirée will kick off a series of social and educational events that will bring together young professionals from across the country for camaraderie and community.

“The Young Professionals Committee cordially invites you to join us for an exciting evening of networking and mingling in support of the Armenian American Museum, a project that is going to have a transformational impact on our next generation,” stated Young Professionals Committee Chair Aleen Ohanian.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Armenian American Museum, a landmark institution currently under construction in the museum campus at Glendale Central Park. The museum will offer a wide range of public programming through the Permanent Exhibition, Temporary Exhibitions, Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center, and more.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available through the museum’s website.

Learn more about the Young Professionals Soirée and reserve your tickets online.