GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California announced that the Horizon Gala will be held on Saturday, May 11 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

The signature event of the year will be celebrating an exciting milestone as the highly anticipated cultural and educational center currently under construction is elevated to the horizon and the community reaches new heights.

“We are thrilled to invite you to join fellow donors, sponsors, and supporters for a memorable evening in support of the Armenian American Museum and the future of our community,” stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian.

The highly anticipated cultural and educational center is currently under construction in the museum campus at Glendale Central Park. The first phase of construction featuring the museum parking garage and building foundation has been completed. The second phase of construction featuring the museum building superstructure is currently underway.

The mission of the museum is to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The museum will offer a wide range of public programming through the Permanent Exhibition, Temporary Exhibitions, Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center, and more.

Horizon Gala sponsorship, program book ads, and ticket reservations are due by April 30.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities and reservations, contact Major Gifts Director Mary Khayat at (818) 644-2073.

To learn more about the Horizon Gala, visit the website.