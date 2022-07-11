97.65% of respondents strongly agree (95.25%) or agree (2.4%) that Artsakh should never be forced under Azerbaijani rule.

Survey Finds Community Prioritizes the Security of Artsakh and Armenia against Existential Turkish and Azerbaijani Threats

WASHINGTON—An overwhelming majority of Americans of Armenian heritage oppose Artsakh being forced under Azerbaijani rule, according to a recent nationwide Armenian National Committee of America’s foreign policy survey.

The poll also showed strong support for Armenia’s security as the highest priority in U.S.-Armenia bilateral relations – a finding at odds with the U.S. government’s prioritization of domestic “reforms.”

The key findings of the ANCA survey were as follows:

— 98.4% strongly agree (92.7%) or agree (5.7%) that Armenia faces existential threats from Azerbaijan and Turkey.

— 95.2% strongly agree (84.7%) or agree (10.5%) that Armenia’s security should be the top priority in bilateral U.S.-Armenia relations.

— 98% strongly oppose (94.6%) or oppose (3.4%) sending U.S. weapons or military aid to Azerbaijan and – more broadly – to holding Azerbaijan accountable for its war crimes against Artsakh.

— 93.6% strongly agree (84.7%) or agree (8.9%) that Turkey owes reparations to the Armenian nation.