The speakers of the Armenian and Azerbaijani parliaments, Alen Simonyan and Sahiba Gafarova, met Friday in Geneva on the margins of a European inter-parliamentary assembly.

The meeting was organized on the initiative and mediation of what is known as the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Armenia’s National Assembly said in a statement.

“The possible support of the parliaments of the two countries to the process of the peaceful negotiations going on between Armenia and Azerbaijan was discussed,” the statement added. “The sides agreed to observe the opportunity of dialogue at inter-parliamentary level.”

“The meeting was held in the constructive atmosphere,” the statement noted.