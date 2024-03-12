The Klingen Choir and Cultural Association organized a concert in London titled “Bach Forever.” The event, held on March 9 at the St. Cuthbert’s Church in Kensington, was produced, managed and directed by London-based maestro Sipan Olah.

It is said that Beethoven himself proclaimed that Bach (German for “brook”) should have been named Meer (German for “sea”), because his music was so great. Like most myths, this one is based on a kernel of truth. Johann Sebastian Bach was not famous in his own time, certainly not an international celebrity like Handel. His works were published 100 years after his death.

In 1829, after discovering Bach’s music scores Mendelssohn organized a performance of Bach’s “St. Matthew Passion,” and that concert did much to popularize Bach and was part of a larger Bach appreciation movement that was already underway.

Maestro Sipan Olah, with his colleagues, chose the musical pieces very carefully to present diverse masterpieces by the legendary Bach in one event.

The concert opened with a welcoming speech by Rev. Fr, Paul Begot, and the concert began with Bach’s divine “Air on the G” from “Suite No. 3” written for strings performed by the Klingen Chamber Orchestra under the baton of maestro Olah, which was followed by piano concerto no.1 in D Minor in three parts.

The piano concerto was performed by pianist Valeri Ayvazyan, who arrived from Glasgow to perform. This was Ayvazyan’s debut performance in London.

Bach’s well known aria “Bist du bei Mir” — “When You Are With Me” was performed by soprano Narine Malkhasyan and pianist Marianna Abrahamyan.

Another vocal piece, aria “Deposuit Potentes,” from Bach’s “Magnificat” was performed by tenor Sipan Olah, alongside his Klingen Chamber Orchestra.

Bach’s “Orchestral Suite No. 2” is one of the most beloved musical pieces in the world.

During the event, the audience heard “Polonaise,” “Double Polonaise,” “Minuet,” and “Badinerie” from this suite by flutist Nika Pinter, with the Klingen Chamber Orchestra, under the baton of Olah.

During the 20-minute intermission, the audience had the opportunity to view a series of paintings and artworks by UK-based artist Mariam Torossian from Cardiff, Wales, who traveled from Wales to present her art in London for the first time during this special event.

Bach’s cantata “Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben” is known for its choir and orchestral piece “Jesus Bleibet Meine Freude” — “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring.” The incredible London-based Klingen Choir, alongside the Klingen Chamber Orchestra, solo oboe Jack Hagop Mouradian, and maestro Olah passionately performed this piece.

This was followed by another Bach masterpiece, “Piano Concerto No. 5 in F Minor,” in three parts, which was performed by pianist Marianna Abrahamyan, who arrived from Glasgow for the event. It was Abrahamyan’s first performance with the Klingen Chamber Orchestra and maestro Olah.

A phenomenal duet performed, “Wir Eilen Mit Schwachen” – “We Hasten with Weak but Diligent Steps, Oh Jesus, oh Master of Salvation, to You” from Bach’s “Cantata.” The duet included soprano Hayarpi Yeghikyan and mezzo soprano Helen Rotchell with the Klingen Chamber Orchestra.

At the end of the event, Bach’s “Concerto for Oboe and Violin in C Minor,” in three parts, was performed by oboe Mouradian and violinist Paula Gorbanova, alongside the Klingen Chamber Orchestra, under the baton of maestro Olah.

Deputy Mayor of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, Councillor Dori Schmetterling presented a special speech at the close of the event and touched on being impressed by the concert while thanking Olah and his fellow Armenian and British musicians for their outstanding performances.

In his remarks, Schmetterling also mentioned that the felt very proud to have such a major cultural event dedicated to Bach, organized by Armenians, take place in his borough of Kensington.

In attendance at the “Bach Forever” concert were the Armenian Ambassador in the U.K., Varuzhan Nersesyan; Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Great Britain and Ireland Bishop Hovakim Manukyan; Chairman of the Armenian Committee Council in the U.K. Armand Abramian; Rev. Fr. Shnork Bagdassarian; Rev. Fr. Zadik Avedikian; and more than 200 guests.

Free refreshments and snacks were offered to attendees during the concert’s intermission.

To find out more about KCCA, visit the website.