A memorandum of understanding was signed between China-Eurasia Council for Political and Strategic Research and the School of International Studies of Renmin University of China. The cooperation of the Parties within the framework of this Memorandum of Understanding will include the following directions: conducting joint conferences, seminars, courses, expert meetings and consultations, implementation of joint research projects and preparation of publications, exchange of academic information and publications.

During the last few years, China-Eurasia Council for Political and Strategic Research and School of International Studies of Renmin University of China have already established cooperation. Starting from 2019, researchers of both sides have attended academic conferences, courses, and seminars, such as: “Eurasian Research on Modern China and Eurasia,” “RUC Area Studies Forum,” “Rethinking China’s Rise under the Governance of the CPC: Achievements, Initiatives and Prospects,” “Rethinking China’s Foreign Policy,” as well as a book presentation, organized by each side.

It is also worth to mention that on April 8, both sides jointly organized “First Armenia and China Forum” dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations. Researchers of both sides are among co-authors of “China and Eurasia: Rethinking Cooperation and Contradictions in the Era of Changing World Order,” a book published by Routledge in 2021.

The Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the organizations was signed by Dr. Mher Sahakyan, the founding head of the China-Eurasia Council for Political and Strategic Research and Professor Yang Guangbin, the dean of Director of School of International Studies.

Dr. Mher Sahakyan emphasized the importance of this partnership, saying that the agreement will provide an added impetus to bust further cooperation and implementation of academic diplomacy between both institutions. He thanked Dr. Yuntian Zheng and Professor Yang Guangbin for their cooperation and support.

“Congratulations on the Memorandum of Understanding between China-Eurasia Council for Political and Strategic Research and School of International Studies in Renmin University of China,” said Professor Yang Guangbin. “Renmin University of China, which has been fostering a large number of outstanding talents, is the first-class research base on international issues and political sciences in China. We genuinely hope to expand the academic and cultural communication between China and Armenia and enhance the relative research on this base to promote the relationship between the two countries.”

Dr. Yuntian Zheng mentioned that, the Memorandum of Understanding, which is signed under the background of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-Armenian diplomatic relations, truly represents the friendship between Chinese and Armenian people. In this changing era, Belt and Road Initiative is becoming more significant in Eurasia. The scholars should be responsible for contributing to promote the relative studies. As one of the best schools in area studies, School of International Studies in Renmin University of China will make more efforts on cooperating with Armenian think tanks and universities in the future.