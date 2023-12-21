The St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church in the city of Södertälje in Sweden was looted, with valuable items having been stolen, the TelgeNytt news agency reported.

A police investigation is underway.

The exact time of the break-in is unknown, but it is supposed to have taken place on Wednesday night or early this morning, officials reported.

The number perpetrators was unclear. It is presumed that the assailants entered the church through a window that leads to an adjacent room that is used for baptisms, weddings and other events.

The stolen items are reported to be of great value and to have high sentimental value for the church.

“We didn’t expect this. We are facing an empty altar before Christmas,” Alexander Sharoyan, the church’s spokesperson, told TelgeNytt.

The police have launched an investigation into the burglary. The congregation and those affected are now waiting for more information while the investigation continues, in hopes of recovering the stolen items.

“I don’t know if this is a sign for something to come, but we will do everything to make our members feel safe,” added Sharoyan.