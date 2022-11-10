Armenian designer and influencer Lolarim

BY PATTYL APOSHIAN-KASPARIAN

Similar to its population and economy, the fashion industry in Armenia is shifting. As Armenia establishes itself as a tech hub, more and more women join the workforce, significantly contributing to the IT, tech, finance, and banking sectors.

As larger and internationally recognized technology firms established a physical presence in Armenia, the demand for corporate attire increased. Young female consumers were in the market for a look that made a statement of ability and influence.

Designer Lolarim, 32, met the requirements and needs of this target audience with staple pieces meant to emphasize professionalism and style.

“Designed and made in Armenia is important to me, said Lolarim, designer and founder of Lafreti. “ Fashion in Armenia needs to represent its people and environment. As more and more of my clients joined the ranks of large, established tech companies, I grew my line to feature subtle yet vibrant accents meant for versatility– to be worn at work or out to dinner with colleagues and friends.”

A piece from designer Lolarim’s clothing brand, Lafreti A sketch of a dress by Lolarim

Highly regarded by industry peers, Lolarim is known for her flattering silhouettes and elegant designs. She is regarded as one of Armenia’s most celebrated contemporary designers with a keen eye for innovative design. Her line features sophisticated and bold styles inspired by asymmetrical neck lines and hem lines for business attire as well as fitted garments with plunging necklines, defined shoulder panels and cut out details for evening wear.

Her precision tailoring makes every piece exquisite in fit and style. “When I sketch my designs and select fabric, I have a strong, powerful and prominent businesswoman in mind,” said Lolarim. “I want my clientele to feel confident and comfortable when they wear Lafreti—from the conference room to sipping champagne on a rooftop in Paris.”

Although headquartered in Yerevan, Lafreti serves a global clientele. Most recently, Lolarim visited retailers in Los Angeles to expand her global footprint in the US. “Women living in the diaspora take pride in representing Armenia and that includes fashion, too,” said Lolarim. The continued success of Lafreti isn’t exclusive to promoting Armenia’s economic market. “People know that Armenians take pride in their craftsmanship. From the quality of the fabric to the artistry of the design, made in Armenia is a strong statement.”

Pattyl Aposhian-Kasparian is the Vice President of Marketing and Development for the Caltech Employees Federal Credit Union, and a former ANCA-WR Board member.