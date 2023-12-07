Charity Ultramarathon “Moving Forward to Improve Healthcare in Armenia” Consists of 14 Marathons in 14 Consecutive Days

BUENOS AIRES—Pablo Elmassian, an infectious disease specialist and Medical Director of FIDEC Armenia, on December 3 embarked on a nearly 400-mile ultramarathon, running an average of one marathon each day to connect the cities of Buenos Aires and Montevideo. This endeavor, set to take place Elmassian will be running from December 3 to 16, aims to raise funds to support healthcare programs benefiting vulnerable rural communities in Shirak and refugees who have fled from Artsakh.

The ultramarathon, titled “Moving Forward to Improve Healthcare in Armenia,” is institutionally supported by the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Argentina, the Armenian Center of the Republic of Argentina, Armenian Institutions of the Republic of Argentina (IARA), and the Armenian General Benevolent Union (UGAB). Pablo Elmassian’s journey holds significant symbolic value as it represents a personal connection between Buenos Aires and Montevideo. Born in Uruguay and currently residing in Argentina, Elmassian’s 14-day consecutive run reflects his deep appreciation for both countries’ unwavering commitment to Armenia.

“Years ago, I decided to combine my passion and experience in long-distance running with charitable purposes. This time, I will do so in support of the actions we are currently undertaking at FIDEC Armenia, particularly for the healthcare program in Shirak and our assistance to Artsakh refugees,” said Pablo Elmassian, M.D., infectious disease specialist and Medical Director at FIDEC Armenia.

Pablo Elmassian at a marathon in Yerevan, Armenia

In celebration of the 15th anniversary of FIDEC Armenia in 2023, the charity run aims to support the program launched in 2022 for vulnerable rural communities in the province of Shirak. This initiative provides assessment, comprehensive medical care, and treatment for their most significant health issues, offering a unique opportunity for residents to access vital healthcare services.

The recent devastating events in Artsakh have intensified the need for support and solidarity. People of Artsakh, having lost everything, seek refuge in Armenia, heightening the urgency of addressing this pressing humanitarian crisis.

Thanks to the generous contributions from the Armenian community and other supporters, FIDEC Armenia has successfully built a bridge to enhance healthcare access and improve the quality of life in Armenia. As FIDEC Armenia marks 15 years of service, the organization extends a warm invitation to others to join in creating new projects, enabling the continuation of the legacy passed down by parents and ancestors.

“There is a phrase very close to our feelings: ‘They attempted to bury us, unaware that we were seeds destined to grow.’ That’s the way it is, and that’s why the race also represents the joy and pride of passing on the flame of commitment to younger generations, enabling our efforts to persist in our two homelands, Argentina and Armenia, and ensuring our perpetual growth,” said Daniel Stamboulian, M.D., President of FIDEC Armenia.

FIDEC is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare access and quality of life. We are celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2023, of our non-profit FIDEC Armenia, which continues to undertake impactful initiatives to address the healthcare needs of vulnerable communities.

Dr. Pablo Elmassian is an Infectious Disease Specialist and the Medical Director of FIDEC Armenia. With a passion for long-distance running, he combines his love for the sport with charitable endeavors to support healthcare programs in Armenia.

