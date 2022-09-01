PASADENA—The Armenian Educational Benevolent Union Scholarship Fund Committee announced its 2022 to 2023 scholarship recipients in the United States, Armenia, and Lebanon.

The AEBU Scholarship Fund Committee received a large pool of applications from highly qualified candidates nationwide and from overseas. The selection process was rewarding but very challenging. Five recipients in the United States, two recipients in Armenia, and two recipients in Lebanon were selected.

Recipients in the US were presented with their awards on Sunday, August 14, during a benefit brunch held at the AEBU center in Pasadena, California in the presence of AEBU Scholarship donors, friends, and family members.

Mrs. Katia Kermoyan-Khodanian, committee member and the event’s master of ceremony, welcomed the attendees to the 4th annual scholarship awards ceremony and invited everyone to the beautiful brunch.

The formal ceremony began with a brief history of the mission of the AEBU in general and the Scholarship Fund in specific by Mrs. Kermoyan-Khodanian which was followed by a violin performance by Dikran Melikian, a promising young artist who played Minuets 1 and 2 from Partita No. 3 by Bach.

Dr. Linda Guergerian-Meguerditchain enchanted the attendees with her warm recital of an Armenian poem, ‘Dariners’ (My Years) by Hamo Sahian.

The keynote speech was delivered by Dr. Gagik Melikyan, Professor of Chemistry at the California State University of Northridge. Professor Melikyan shared his insights about the Armenian presence in scientific international communities, and the social/political impact Armenians can have through scientific work and research. Dr. Melikyan addressed many issues and gave us some serious questions to think about and act upon.

Dr. Rosine Der-Tavitian then led the award ceremony. Referring to the AEBU vision to improve lives through education, Dr. Der-Tavitian explained how the Scholarship Fund contributes towards encouraging youth to pursue higher education and giving back through community engagement.

The recipients of the AEBU 2022 to 2023 Scholarship Fund Awards are:

United States:

Maral Gurgenian, Los Angeles, California – GPA 4.02. Attending the University of California, Santa Barbara, Maral Gurgnenian will be studying Pre-chemistry in pursuit of a career in medicine, specifically Pharmacy. Ms. Gurgenian has been an active member of the Armenian and non-Armenian communities. She has been engaged in many activities at St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church in Van Nuys, such as toy and food drives during the holidays and beach cleaning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gregory Mazmanian, Sierra Madre, California – GPA 4.4. Attending the University of California, Los Angles, Gregory Mazmanian will be majoring in Electric Engineering. Mr. Mazmanian has been serving through many activities at the St. Gregory Armenian Church Youth Organization in Pasadena, AGBU scouts, Pasadena High School Armenian club, and volunteering at the Sierra Madre Public Library Summer Reading Program.

Karina Messerlian, Fresno, California – GPA 4.3. Attending the California State University of Fresno, Karina Messerlian will be majoring in Liberal studies. Ms. Messerlian has been involved in ‘Homenetmen’ as a scout and athlete, the Holy Trinity Apostolic Armenian Church youth group, as well as a teacher’s aide, camp counselor, and officer of the Armenian club throughout high school.

Edgar Sahakian, North Hills, California – GPA 4.5. Moving on to his third year in Psychobiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, Edgar Sahakian has been a member, leader, and camp counselor at Gevorikian Dance Academy. Mr. Sahakian has been serving on several committees in the Armenian Students’ Association and the Pre-Health Society at UCLA.

Macyn Topoozian, Fresno, California – GPA 4.22. Attending Fresno State University, and majoring in Liberal Studies, Macyn Topoozian has been a member of the Armenian Church Youth Organization, serving in many capacities and organizing many events, most notably a recent fundraising for the soldiers of Armenia fighting in the Artsakh war. Ms. Topoozian organized a Farmers Market with the proceeds of which they distributed apparel to local children, as well as poor villages in Armenia where they helped build a home for a needy family.

Armenia and Lebanon:

Scholarships will be presented to the selected recipients in Armenia and Lebanon, in the coming weeks, by AEBU local chapters in Yerevan and Beirut.

Arousiak Seropyan, Yerevan, Armenia. Attending Yerevan State University, Finance/Economy college, Ms. Seropyan will be studying Management.

Misak Kouyoumjian, Yerevan, Armenia. Attending the American University of Armenia, Mr. Kouyoumjian is enrolled in the Master-in-Law program.

Gassia Norshahian, Bourj Hammoud, Lebanon. Attending Lebanese American University, Lebanon, and majoring in Nursing, Ms. Norshahian is a graduate of Sahagian Levon Meguerdichian College in Beirut, Lebanon.

Karine Tankian, Beirut, Lebanon. Attending the American University of Beirut, Lebanon, and majoring in Nursing, Ms. Tankian is a graduate of Sahagian Levon Meguerdichian College in Beirut, Lebanon.

AEBU Southern California Chapter grants annual scholarships to qualifying undergraduate students of Armenian descent, enrolled at an accredited four-year university across the United States. This year, the scholarship was also available to Armenian students studying in Lebanon and Armenia.

The AEBU Scholarship Fund’s mission is to invest in the future of our youth and in turn, the future of our Armenian nation. This is made possible with the support of our donors.

The Armenian Educational Benevolent Union is a California-based charitable organization, exempt from Federal income tax under section 501 (c) (3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Tax ID # 95-3798531. For more information and to donate, please visit the website.