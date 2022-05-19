STOCKHOLM—The Armenian Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden hosted a reception for Pasadena author-photographers Matthew Karanian and Robert Kurkjian earlier this month. The event was sponsored by Ambassador Alexander Arzoumanian and was conducted under the auspices of the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia.

The reception was preceded by an illustrated presentation by Karanian and Kurkjian, who spoke about efforts to preserve Armenian cultural heritage in Western Armenia. They also spoke about current conditions in Artsakh.

Kurkjian and Karanian illustrated their presentation with photography from throughout the Armenian Highland—images that they created during more than twenty years of field research.

Robert Kurkjian discussing “The Armenian Highland” with the Armenian community of Sweden

The region of the Armenian Highland includes the lands of today’s Republic of Armenia, Artsakh, and the vast region that is today known as Western Armenia. Karanian’s field work in Western Armenia was part of his effort, through the “Historic Armenia Project,” to document the Armenian cultural artifacts that survived the genocide. Kurkjian’s work, meanwhile, focused on Artsakh.

Together, Karanian and Kurkjian have published seven books about Armenian history and culture. Their most recent published book, “The Armenian Highland,” showcases a part of ancient Armenia that has rarely been seen since 1915, and is the first historical guide to the region.

“We can’t preserve our history if we don’t know our history,” said Karanian. “That’s what this project is all about.”

Kurkjian and Karanian also presented the Armenian Highland in Copenhagen, Denmark on May 8, at an event hosted by the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia. The event was attended by members of Copenhagen’s active and thriving Armenian community.