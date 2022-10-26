BY REV. DR. VAHAN H. TOOTIKIAN

The Armenian Evangelical World Council’s biennial meeting was held at the AMAA headquarters, in Paramus, New Jersey on October 20 and 21.

Following the written and oral reports of the officers of the Council and the representatives of church Unions and organizations, the Board dealt with ecclesiastical and mission issues on the meeting’s agenda and made decisions accordingly.

A general review and evaluation was made on the 175th Anniversary celebrations of the Armenian Evangelical church, which were held in Armenia from July 1 to 7. The Council commended the Steering Committee for planning and executing all the activities of the 175th Anniversary celebrations.

A committee of eight members was selected to study the subjects and issues emanating from the 175th Anniversary Conference and to submit its resolutions to the Executive Committee of AEWC, who will hold a meeting next year.

Elections for the cabinet (Divan) of AEWC were held as follows: Dr. Nazareth Darakjian, President; Rev. Albert Paytyan, Vice President; Rev. Dr. Haroutune Selimian, Secretary, Dr. Nurhan Helvacian, Treasurer and Rev. Dr. Vahan H. Tootikian, Executive Director.

The Council paid its respects to the Armenian victims of Azeri attacks on September 12 in the Southern towns of Armenia. The Council also condemned the Azeri government for its unprovoked aggression against the peaceful Armenian population and indiscriminate shelling of contact towns and villages.

AEWC appeals to the international community to condemn Azerbaijan’s continuous violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia.

The Council also discussed the status of Armenian communities in the Middle East, particularly in Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq. In spite of the harsh economic realities, the severe devaluation of the local currencies and a number of unfavorable circumstances, the Union of the Armenian Evangelical Churches in the Near East rose above many obstacles, challenging experiences and marched forward.

The Council extended its appreciation to the church Unions and missionary organizations, including Hope for Armenia, the Stephen Philibosian Foundation, and particularly the Armenian Missionary Association of America that extended their financial assistance to these Armenian communities. The Council further pledged to continue its moral and financial support as needed.

Due to the fact that both the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh are currently in one of the fateful stages of our recent history, the Armenian Evangelical World Council calls all Armenians, worldwide, to recognize the gravity of the moment, to lay aside their political and ideological differences, and unite around the Armenian nation reclaiming our destiny together for the sake of the freedom and security of our Fatherland.

Rev. Dr. Vahan H. Tootikian is the Minister Emeritus of the Armenian Congregational Church of Greater Detroit and the Executive Director of the Armenian Evangelical World Council.