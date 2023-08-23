Armenian Film Society has announced the program for the inaugural Armenian Film Festival, which will be held in Glendale from September 6 to 10 at the Alex Theatre, Laemmle Glendale, and the Hero House.

Founded in 2015 by husband and wife Armen and Mary Karaoghlanian, Armenian Film Society shines a spotlight on Armenian films and filmmakers. The nonprofit organization is hosting its first film festival this year on the occasion of the centennial of Armenian cinema.

“Armenian Film Society has always been about celebrating Armenian filmmakers. 2023 marks 100 years of Armenian cinema, and by hosting our film festival on the centennial, we hope to usher in the next 100 years of Armenian cinema,” said founder and CEO Armen Karaoghlanian.

The opening night film is the premiere of Michael Goorjian’s “Amerikatsi” at the Alex Theatre on Wednesday, September 6. The closing night film is a special 15th anniversary screening of Sev Ohanian’s debut feature film, “My Big Fat Armenian Family,” will also will be screened at the Alex Theatre, on Sunday, September 10.

The festival will also feature several panels, including a discussion with director Michael Goorjian and producer Arman Nshanian about filming in Armenia, as well as a discussion and book signing event with legendary producer Howard Kazanjian, whose credits include The “Empire Strikes Back,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Return of the Jedi.”

The Armenian Film Festival will also feature a total of 12 short films, including Garin Hovannisian’s “Nowhere” and Ophelia Harutyunyan’s “It Takes a Village…,” both of which won top prizes at LA Shorts this year and are now qualified for the Academy Awards, as well as Milena Mooradina’s “Cycles,” a student film that is a Semifinalist for a Student Academy Award.

“The Armenian Film Festival is an all-Armenian film festival– that is, every film, every year, will always have an Armenian connection. We want to celebrate our artists, while also making the festival accessible to non-Armenians who can discover our stories,” said founder and president Mary Karaoghlanian.

The festival’s complete program and ticket information can be found on Armenian Film Society’s website. https://www.armenianfilmsociety.com/armenian-film-festival