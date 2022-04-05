SYDNEY, Australia—The Armenian National Committee of Australia welcomed the unveiling of an Armenian monument in Sydney’s Northern Beaches dedicated to the lives of past, present and future Armenians.

The 26-foot-high monument was unveiled on Saturday April 2, at the Frenchs Forest Bushland Cemetery, in the presence of the Hon. Jonathan O’Dea, Speaker of the NSW Legislative Assembly and Chair of the NSW Armenia-Australia Parliamentary Friendship Group, Armenian-Australian community and religious leaders and members of the community.

The monument located in the Armenian Lawn at Frenchs Forest Bushland Cemetery was commissioned by Northern Metropolitan Cemeteries Land Manager and designed by Armenian-Australian architect, Andre Vahagn Vartan-Boghossian paying tribute to the 1.5 million Armenian lives lost during the Armenian Genocide, perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923.

Lee Sheerer, Administrator at NSW Crown Cemeteries said: “Northern Cemeteries is proud to offer Sydney’s Armenian community an eternal place of commemoration where they can gather, remember and pay respect to victims of the past.”

“The stone base of the monument represents Armenian historic culture and knowledge, as a tree rooted in the earth where the Armenians of the past rest,” Boghossian explained.

“Portrayed in the break of the stone is the Armenian Genocide of 1915, an event which defines the identity of all Armenians today and when culture was once on the brink of coming to a halt. Out of the trunk blossoms the continuation of this culture in a new form, no longer in stone but in bronze. It is a new culture, augmented by the past and flowering in Australia,” he added.

The monument plaque was officially opened by Primate of Australia and New Zealand Bishop Haigazoun Najarian and Jonathan O’Dea, Member for Davidson.

The ceremony concluded with the blessing of the newly erected Armenian monument by members of the clergy from the Armenian Apostolic Church.

ANC-AU Political Affairs Director, Michael Kolokossian thanked Northern Cemeteries and all those involved for the establishment of yet another Armenian monument memorializing the victims of the Armenian Genocide in Australia.

“Australia is now home to several Armenian Genocide monuments commemorating the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides in NSW Parliament, Ryde City Council, Fairfield City Council, Willoughby City Council and Adelaide,” Kolokossian, who was present at the unveiling, said.