Gymnasts representing Armenia at the European Gymnastics Championships won two medals during the competition being held in Antalya, Turkey.

Olympic bronze medalist Arthur Davtyan competed Saturday in the final of doubles exercise and scored 14,266 points, won a bronze medal.

Vahagn Davtyan, the other Team Armenia member, was declared European vice champion in the rings competition. In the final, he scored 14,733 points and became a silver medalist. At the end of this competition, the other Armenian representative Artur Avetisyan took the 7th place with 14,433 points.

Arthur Davtyan will play in compete in the pole vault on Sunday. He recently place 4th with 82,665 points in the European Championship multi-discipline competitions.