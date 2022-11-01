“The Armenian Highland” Calendar cover

A selection of photographs, curated from the illustrated history book, “The Armenian Highland,” have been published in a newly released 2023 wall calendar.

The calendar features 18 color photographs from Ani, Van, Kars, Kharpert, Erzerum, Bitlis, Sasoon, and Tigranakert, as well as maps of ancient Armenia and of the Armenian Highland, which includes the lands known today as Western Armenia.

The photographs are by Matthew Karanian, the author of several popular books about Armenia, including “The Armenian Highland,” and “Historic Armenia After 100 Years.”

The wall-sized calendar measures 12 x 18 inches and covers the 13-month period from December 2022 through December 2023, with one large color photograph of ancient Armenia for each month. Several additional photographs of ancient Armenia are also included.

Photos featured in “The Armenian Highland” Calendar

Stone Garden Press publishes the calendar and donates all proceeds from its online sales to the Historic Armenia Project, which funds ongoing research about Western Armenia and Artsakh, and produces publications about these ancient Armenian regions. No profit is taken.

The calendar is sold online with free shipping within the USA from the Stone Garden Press website, the Historic Armenia Book website, and is also available by mail order for $24.95 from Stone Garden Press, PO Box 943, Pasadena, CA 91102.

The Armenian Highland calendar is a companion publication to the award-winning book “The Armenian Highland,” and represents an opportunity for those have not seen the book, to own prints of some of its images in spectacular color.