YEREVAN—The Armenian Jewelers Association and TUMO Studios announced a new partnership aimed at nurturing Armenia’s next generation of jewelry designers and artisans. This collaboration will combine AJA’s extensive global network of industry experts with TUMO Studios’ hands-on educational approach, providing young creatives as well as existing business owners and jewelry professionals with specialized training, mentorship, and career opportunities.

Through this initiative, AJA will invite renowned jewelers, manufacturers, and industry experts to lead workshops, courses, seminars and mentorship programs at TUMO Studios in Yerevan. The participants will gain practical skills in jewelry design and craftsmanship, while also exploring industry trends, branding, and business development.

Additionally, this collaboration will create valuable networking opportunities, allowing students to connect with industry professionals local as well as international and gain insights that will help them navigate their careers in jewelry design.

The Armenian Jewelers Association is a global network connecting Armenian professionals in the jewelry industry. Since 1997, AJA has fostered collaboration, mentorship, and industry growth, with leadership from President Ivette Nersesyan Stephanopoulos and a 17-member Global Board.

TUMO Studios is a free educational is an innovative educational program which is implemented by the Simonian Educational Foundation in Yerevan that provides hands-on learning in design and craftsmanship. Through specialized technical courses and design ateliers workshops and mentorship, students develop practical skills in ceramics, jewelry, printing, fashion, embroidery and product design, gaining real-world experience from industry experts.