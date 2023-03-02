Pendant, 15th-14th C. BC, Getashen, bronze, History Museum of Armenia 2514-2 Aerial photograph of excavations of the early Christian square of Tigranakert in 2017 by the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography of Armenia’s National Academy of Sciences

The Armenian Museum of America and the History Museum of Armenia have organized a virtual exhibition entitled, “Treasures of Artsakh: A Virtual Exhibition from 16 Armenian Museums.”

The two museums are dedicated to the preservation, study, and promotion of the heritage of the Armenian people. This mission includes the presentation of the historical and cultural wealth of Artsakh.

The purpose of this online exhibition — jointly organized by the AMA and HMA — is to showcase the spiritual and material heritage of Artsakh during the ancient, medieval, and modern periods, spanning millennia of Armenian history. The virtual format combines collections to reflect the ethnocultural richness of Artsakh.

The exhibition includes four parts: Part I: Artsakh, An Early Human Habitat from the Paleolithic to Iron Age; Part II: Tigranakert, One of the Cities of Tigran the Great; Part III: Relics of Artsakh (Artsakh in the Middle Ages); and Part IV: Artsakh in the 19th-21st Centuries.

This collaboration brings together artifacts from the collections of 16 Armenian museums around the world. Over the centuries these historical artifacts have been created as eloquent testimonies of the spiritual values preserved in tangible form and serve an important role in the preservation and study of Armenian culture.

Artsakh and Utik provinces, located in the east of historic Armenia, played an important role over millennia, developing a multi-layered culture which adapted and persisted, maintaining its continuity. This heritage is presented in this exhibition through artifacts of the Paleolithic and Bronze Age, ancient unique anthropomorphic stelae, weapons, pottery, jewelry, and objects of worship, as well as early medieval manuscripts, carpets, costumes, early printed books, journals, and photographs.

“Jraberd” rug, 16th-17th centuries, Artsakh, wool, History Museum of Armenia 10101-1 Costume ensemble, 1819, Shushi, silk, cotton, History Museum of Armenia 851, 8430-2

In 2020, as a result of the 44-day war, Azerbaijan seized a large number of Armenian settlements in Artsakh, including 12 museums and other private collections. The fate of the collections kept in those museums is unknown.

Contributing museums and institutions are:

The exhibition was curated by AMA Visiting Scholar Dr. Alisa Dumikyan and HMA Deputy Scientific Director Dr. Nzhdeh Yeranyan with the support of AMA Collections Curator Gary Lind-Sinanian.

To view the “Treasures of Artsakh: A Virtual Exhibition from 16 Armenian Museums” exhibition, visit the Armenian Museum’s website.