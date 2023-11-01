The Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of its artistic director and principal conductor Eduard Topchjan, will embark on a tour through Greece, the United States, and Canada.

The tour is dedicated to the 120th anniversary of the birth of world-renowned Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian and will be held with the support of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia.

The concerts will take place at the following prestigious concert halls:

November 12 at the Megaron Athens Concert Hall;

November 13 at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall;

November 15 at the Carnegie Hall in New York;

November 17 at the Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto;

November 19 at the Maison Symphonique de Montréal;

November 21 at Boston Symphony Hall.

The program includes Aram Khachaturian’s “Violin Concerto,” excerpts from the “Spartacus” ballet; Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 3,” and Rachmaninoff’s “Symphony No. 2,” dedicated to the Russian composer’s 150th birth anniversary.

The tour will feature world-famous Armenian musicians, including pianist Sergei Babayan, violinists Sergey Khachatryan and Anush Nikoghosyan, and conductor Eduard Topchjan.

The concert set for November 21 at Boston’s Symphony Hall is a charity concert, the proceeds of which will be donated to support Armenians forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan. The concert will be held with the support of the Pan Armenian Council of New England, AGBU New England District, the Armenian Relief Society, Friends of Armenian Cultural Society, YerazArt Foundation, and Tekeyan Cultural Association.

The Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra was founded in 1925. This nearly 100-year-old orchestra has a rich musical tradition and history. The orchestra has performed with several famous conductors and musicians in various prestigious concert halls around the world. Since 2000, the orchestra’s artistic director and principal conductor has been Eduard Topchjan, under whose leadership the orchestra has achieved a high level of performance and has been highly acclaimed by both critics and audiences around the world.