The Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople on May 27 celebrated their 562nd anniversary. The ceremony was lead by His Beatitude Sahak II, the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople at Holy Mother of God Patriarchal Cathedral.

His Beatitude was led to the Patriarchal Cathedral by a procession on Saturday morning. The ceremony was attended by His Eminence Archbishop Aram Ateshian as well as the congregation of the Patriarchate. At the conclusion of a Morning Service, under the presidency of His Beatitude, a prayer for the Armenian Patriarchate was offered.

At the end of the service, His Beatitude delivered homily and gave praise on the occasion of the 562nd anniversary of the Patriarchate. He stated that the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople, established more than 560 years ago, made great contributions to the Armenian Church with its numerous dioceses.

Over the centuries, the Patriarchate has had its days of glory and decline. In this sense, Archbishop Sahak II noted that the current congregation of the Patriarchate, along with deacons and servers, form a great structure, whose main mission is to provide church and community services and to preserve the traditions passed down of generations past. His Beatitude, for this reason, thanked the all clergy for their services and gave his blessing to them.

The ceremony closed with the Lord’s Prayer, after which the procession was led to the Patriarchate and, with the last blessing of His Beatitude, the celebration ended.