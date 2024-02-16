Armenian Sacred Music Project logo

The Armenian Sacred Music Project announced that applications for the Kinarik Altinyuzuk Scholarship is now open to students pursuing a music degree with a Fall 2024 financial disbursement.

The non-profit organization was established to promote the appreciation, teaching, and preservation of Armenian Sacred Music through workshops, masterclasses, trainings, physical and digital archives to sacred music enthusiasts, students, educational institutions, clergy, and to all those who wish to learn more about our project and sacred music.

This scholarship will provide music students the opportunity to further develop in their collegiate studies and be connected with a network of sacred music enthusiasts, educators, and professionals under the patronage of our nonprofit. This scholarship will ensure that our precious Armenian sacred music will be preserved and promote through collegiate studies.

Scholarship Academic Requirements:

Students must be enrolled in a four-year undergraduate or graduate program at an accredited college/university;

Students must be majoring in a musical studies program with a current grade point average of 3.0 or higher (on a 4.0 scale).

Scholarship Application Requirements:

Students will complete an application, provide unofficial transcripts, and one-page essay explaining how Armenian sacred music has affected their personal or collegiate musical studies.

Students can apply for the scholarship online or by visiting the website.