LOS ANGELES —The Armenian Sacred Music Project announced that the Kinarik Altinyuzuk Scholarship Fund dispersed $4,500 to this fall semester’s scholarship recipients. The organization takes great pride in recognizing and supporting the exceptional achievements of these six university students.

Through the Kinarik Altinyuzuk Scholarship Fund, the non-profit is embarking on a historic journey to sponsor and safeguard the rich heritage of Armenian sacred music, and continue fostering its growth among students across the United States, Europe, and Armenia.

“I am proud to honor the legacy and life of my beloved grandmother by ensuring that her passion and love for the Armenian Apostolic Church and sacred music continues to survive and thrive for deserving students,” said Founder and President of the Armenian Sacred Music Project, Sevag Derderian.

The recipients of the scholarship are:

Alina Adamyan, Karlsruhe University of Music (Karlsruhe, Germany), Major: Music; Violin;

Samvel Davtyan, Yerevan State Conservatory (Yerevan, Armenia), Major: Music; Trombone;

Tigran Mardanyan, Boston Conservatory (Boston, MA), Major: Music; Piano;

Lilia Medea Yaralian, University of Maryland (Maryland, Washington, D.C.) Major: Ethnomusicology;

Robert Melkumyan, The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance (London, England) Major: Creative Music;

Alexandra Yaralian, University of Maryland (Maryland, Washington, D.C.), Major: Ethnomusicology.

The Armenian Sacred Music Project invites all faithful and community members to champion these students as they continue their musical education and promote Armenian sacred and secular music within their communities and parishes.

To support the Armenian Sacred Music Project in their initiatives, please email hello@sacred-music.org or visit the website.