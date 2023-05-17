Azerbaijani forces shot at an ambulance carrying an injured Armenian soldier, who later died

An Armenian soldier was killed Wednesday after Azerbaijani forces opened fire at military positions in the Sotk village of the Gegharkunik Province, the defense ministry reported.

The soldier who succumbed to his injuries was being transported to the hospital in an ambulance, which was also shot at by Azerbaijani forces, also injuring a paramedic.

At around 4:15 p.m. local time, Azerbaijani forces opened fire at the Sotk military station, injuring the soldier who died before reaching the hospital.

The defense ministry said that the paramedic is in satisfactory condition.

Last week, another Armenian soldier was killed and four others wounded when Azerbaijani forces launched a large-scale offensive last Thursday against military positions in and around Sotk.

The dual Azerbaijani attacks bookended so-called peace talks between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan in Brussels hosted by the European Council President Charles Michel.

In a statement summing up the meeting, Michel did not mention Azerbaijan’s ongoing aggression against Armenia and instead said that Armenia and Azerbaijan had “confirmed their commitment” to recognize each other’s territorial integrity, specifying Azerbaijan’s 86,600 square kilometers, which includes Artsakh.

Official Yerevan has evaded clarifying its position on whether it recognizes Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan.