A business delegation from Armenia visited Los Angeles from May 4 to 11, under the banner of “U.S.-Armenia Business Bridge,” aimed at attracting the local business community to advanced economic relations with Armenia.

The delegation visit took place under the auspices of Armenia’s Consulate General in Los Angeles and the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, which hosted the opening ceremony of an Armenian trade show where more than three dozen Armenian businesses presented their products and services.

Western Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Nelly Saroyan, the minister-counselor from the Consulate and Glendale Mayor Ardy Kassakhian delivered welcoming remarks and introduced Mariam Manukyan, the head of the international business relations support committee and Artak Ghazaryan, the president of the Armenian-American business council.

Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce hosts a conference with visiting Armenian business representatives The City of Glendale hosts a business forum to encourage investments in Armenia

The Diocese also hosted business conference, where Manukyan and Ghazaryan were joined by Coinselor Varazdat Pahlavouni of the Armenian Consulate and welcomed the participation of the prominent American-Armenian businessmen and representatives of Mexican-American business organization, who made presentations at the event.

The Consulate General of Armenia together with the City of Glendale organized a meeting for the Armenian business delegation with the Glendale Business Community and the Economic Development Division of the City of Glendale. Mayor Kassakhian, was joined by fellow Glendale City Councilmembers Ara Najarian and Dan Brotman who spoke at the event. The gathering was also attended by representatives of Korean and Filipino business community in Glendale.

Browsing the pavilions at the trade show

The Armenian business delegation, on May 11, held a working breakfast at the Los Angeles City Club with Maria Salinas, President & CEO of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce and the executive staff of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event was organized by the Consulate and facilitated by Maria Mehranian, the Managing Partner of Cordoba Corporation and the Chairperson of Armenia Fund. also supported and sponsored the organizational matters of the meeting.

Mehranian, Pahlavouoni and Ghazaryan made presentation, while Salinas welcomed the guests. A video presentation called, “Enterprise Armenia,” showcased investment opportunities in Armenia and allowed the members of the delegation to present their products.