At least six Armenians have been reported among the fatalities from the massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake that hit southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday. The epicenter of the earthquake was registered at Turkey’s Gaziantep (Aintab) province, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The Istanbul-based Zhamanak newspaper reported that two Armenians were killed in Turkey, while the Aleppo-based Kantsasar newspaper is reporting that four Armenians sustained fatal injuries as the quake ravaged the largely Armenian-populated area.

Zhamanak editor Ara Kotchounian told Armenpress that Sami Tabash and Aida Tabash, a couple from Malatya, were among the dead identified thus far.

Mirna Minassian-Tenedjedjian and her son, Albert were among the fatalities in Aleppo Rescue workers pull a man and her daughter from the rubble in Aleppo The Forty Martyrs Church in Aleppo was damaged

In Aleppo and the surrounding areas the Kantsasar newspaper is reporting that four Armenians have died, among them Mirna Minassian-Tenedjedjian and her son, Albert. Her husband and daughter reportedly were pulled out of the rubble and sustained serious injuries. They are currently hospitalized. Minassian-Tenedjedjian was an active member of the Syrian Relief Cross (ARS of Syria) and served as an executive member of the local Ani chapter. The identities of the other two fatalities have not been made public.

Kantsasar is also reporting that the Forty Martyrs Armenian Church in Aleppo was also severely damaged.

At press time more than 2,600 fatalities have been reported, with the number growing as rescue workers unearth more bodies from the wreckage both in Turkey and Syria.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was among leaders who offered their condolences to both the Turkish and Syria leadership.

The damage caused by the earthquake in Syria

Armenia’s foreign ministry has activated a hotline for Armenian citizens requiring assistance, as well as information regarding Armenian nationals who might be in the earthquake zone.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan told Armenpress on Monday that providing humanitarian and rescue assistance to the affected countries was being discussed by the Armenian government.