Armenian community leaders and businesswomen were among those honored by Senator Anthony J. Portantino who hosted the annual 25th State Senate District Women in Business Legislative Update & Awards Luncheon at the Castaway in Burbank on December 6.

“It is my privilege to recognize the accomplished women of the great 25th Senate District,” commented Senator Portantino. “I was proud to honor our deserving honorees for their successful service to our communities.”

Of the 41 total honorees, five were Armenians, whose accomplishments in business, law, education and community leadership were recognized by Senator Portantino.

They were: Anahid Oshagan, Yvette Vartanian Davis, Lilit Odabashian, Lusine Simonyan, Seda Khojayan and Aida Dimejian.

“These honorees inspire others, stimulate our workforce, and lead some of the most impressive non-profits, healthcare organizations, and businesses across with 25th Senate District,” Portantino said ahead of the luncheon.