Most of the Armenian residents in the Ukraine’s Donetsk region, one of the first sites of Russia’s incursion campaign there, have opted to stay put despite evacuation orders. Armenia’s Embassy in Kyiv said that it is in constant contact with Armenians.

Russia began a military operation in Ukraine early Thursday local time following a request from the authorities of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics for assistance in repelling what they called “Kyiv’s military aggression,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an urgent address on Thursday. Earlier this week, Russia recognized the independence of the breakaway republics, setting in motion plans for the military incursion.

Vahagn Matevosyan, the president of the Donetsk chapter of the Union of Armenians in Ukraine, told Armenpress on Thursday that despite long-simmering evacuation orders, most in the region have opted to stay.

“We had actually prepared an evacuation plan weeks ago. The Armenians in Donetsk region who wanted to leave have left. There were some Armenians who wanted to leave but didn’t have cars so we supported them. But a very large segment prefers to stay in Donetsk, they don’t want to leave their homes,” Matevosyan said.

He described long lines outside pharmacies, banks and gas stations, adding that people were frustrated because they were unable to withdraw funds from ATM machines.

“Sounds of gunfire are heard in the city, we feel that heavy artillery is firing, but I find it difficult to convey specific details now. I can only say that there are no victims among Armenians,” Matevosyan told Armenpress’ Anna Gziryan.

Armenia’s Embassy said its entire staff is in constant contact with Armenian citizens and encouraged them to stay in touch with the embassy.

Official Yerevan has been cautious in its posturing regarding the conflict. Armenia’s Foreign Ministry said that it will not recognized Donetsk and Luhansk.

“There is no such issue on the agenda,” the ministry’s spokesman, Vahan Hunanyan, said Wednesday.

“We certainly want the existing issues between the two friendly states to be resolved through diplomatic dialogue, negotiations, and in accordance with the norms and principles of international law and the UN Charter,” he said. “We hope that necessary steps will be taken towards reducing tension and resolving the situation peacefully.”

The Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs announced on Thursday that it has been in touch with Armenian community organizations and individuals in Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkov, Kostyantynivka, Mariupol, Donetsk, Lugansk, Makiivka and other cities throughout the day.

According to the Office, there are currently no casualties among Armenians or loss of infrastructure. Many families fled to central and western regions of Ukraine, as well as the Russia (mainly to the Rostov and Voronezh regions). They face problems accessing the internet and infrastructure.

Ukrainian air and rail traffic is limited, and a number of Russian airports in the cities of Rostov-on-Don, Krasnodar, Stavropol and Voronezh have temporarily suspended operations.

The Diaspora Commissioner’s office urged Armenians to stay in touch with Armenian diplomatic missions in Kyiv and Odessa, as well as with the Armenian Consulate General in Rostov-on-Don.