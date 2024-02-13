Olympic Gold Medalist Artur Aleksanyan Vies for Championship for 7th Time

Malkhas Amroyan was named European wrestling champ on Tuesday after beating his opponent from Turkey, winning the championship in his weight category.

This was Amroyan’s third win in The European Wrestling Championships, currently being held in Bucharest, Romania. He was named champion in 2023 and 2022.

Amroyan, 24, who competes in the 77 kilogram category, has also qualified for the Olympic Games in Paris.

Olympic gold medalist Artur Aleksanyan is vying for the championship

Meanwhile, Olympic gold medal winner Artur Aleksanyan, who is competing in the 97 kilogram category, will vie for the championship for the seventh time.

Aleksanyan defeated Abubakar Khaslakhanov 5 to 1 in the semifinals on Tuesday.

He had his first win in Bucharest with a 9 to 1 victory over Turkey’s Beytullah Kayisdag on Tuesday.

Aleksanyan, the reigning champion of Europe, will face Dutch Tyrone Sterkenburg in the quarter finals.

Armenian national team member Manvel Khachatryan, competing in the 55 kilogram category, won a bronze medal on Tuesday, when he defeated Bulgaria’s Stefan Grigorov with a score of 8 to 0.