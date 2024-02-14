Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan beat Russia’s Magomed Murtazaliyev in the finals of the European Wresting Championships currently underway in Bucharest, Romania, becoming the champion for the seventh time.

Aleksanyan made it to the finals, defeating Belarusian Abubakar Khaslakhanav in the semi-finals with a score of 5 to 1. He started the competition, beating Beitula Kaisdagin of Turkey 9 to 1, and in the quarterfinals he won а 8 to 3 victory over Dutch Tyrone Stenkerburg.

Earlier, member of the Armenian national team Malkhas Amoyan was crowned European champion for the third time in his career, achieving a 7 to 0 advantage in the finals over the world bronze medalist, two-time European vice-champion, Turkish Yunus Basar.