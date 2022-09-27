Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian sat down with international law expert Dr. Levon Gevorgyan to discuss the various cases that Armenia has brought against Azerbaijan and Turkey in the International Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights.

In addition to providing updates on the status of these cases, Gevorgyan also emphasized the need for Armenia to pursue justice through the international legal system in order for the eventual ruling to serve as precedents that can become critical tools in diplomacy.

Gevorgyan currently is a consultant to the legal teams representing Armenia in these international courts. He was a panelist during the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region Grassroots conference on Saturday and was awarded the “Champion of International Justice” award at the ANCA-WR along with his colleagues Yeghishe Kirakosyan and Karnig Kerkonian.