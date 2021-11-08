Armenia’s Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan visited Artsakh over the weekend, on a trip initiated by his Artsakh counterpart Kamo Vardanyan.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry said that Karapetyan visited military bases, met the servicemen on combat duty, got acquainted with the fortification of the positions, as well as the social and living conditions of the servicemen.

In one of the military units of Artsakh Defense Army, Karapetyan told servicemen guarding the borders of Artsakh that the most important guarantee of peace is an army capable of fulfilling its combat tasks.

Karapetyan also awarded a number of servicemen of the Defense Army with diplomas and departmental medals of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia.

On the same day, in Stepanakert, Karapetyan participated in a working meeting of the leadership of the Artsakh Defense Army, during which a number of issues related to security issues were discussed.

On Sunday, Karapetyan also visited Armenia’s Syunik Province, in particular, the territory of Black Late “Sev Lake”. The Minister walked around the shore of the lake, met the soldiers on duty, thanked them for the round-the-clock combat duty.

Speaking about the possible solutions to the problem of infiltration of Azerbaijani units into the territory of the lake, Karapetyan once again assured that there is no alternative to the restoration of the state border, the Azerbaijani military must leave the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

Karapetyan paid special attention to the construction of military positions in that highland zone, the accommodation conditions of the servicemen, and instructed the leadership of the military unit to correct the registered problems in a short period of time.